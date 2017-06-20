Creator of Dexter book series joins literature festival in Romania

American crime novelist Jeff Lindsay, known for his novels about vigilante Dexter Morgan, will come to the Iasi International Festival of Literature and Translation (FILIT), taking place between October 4 and October 8, 2017.

After studying theater, Lindsay worked as a director and actor, as well as a teacher, singer, composer, sports news anchor, cook, gardener and sailing instructor. His books were on the New York Times bestseller list eight times and have been translated into 43 languages.

His book series also turned into an American television crime drama mystery called Dexter, which aired from 2006 to 2013 in the US. The series centers on Dexter Morgan, a forensic technician specializing in blood spatter pattern analysis, who leads a secret life as a vigilante serial killer.

Polish writer Olga Tokarczuk will also be present at the festival in Romania, at an event alongside Romanian author Mircea Cartarescu.

The Romanian public will also get to meet British authors Jonathan Coe and Jim Crace, Norwegian Kari Braenne, Adriaan Van Dis of The Netherlands, Gyorgy Dragoman of Hungary, Nurruddin Farah of Somalia, Vesna Goldsworthy of the UK and Serbia, Leonora Miano of Cameroon and France, Immanuel Mifsud of Malta, and Katija Petrovskaja of Ukraine and Germany.

Svetlana Alexievich, the winner of the 2015 Nobel Prize in Literature, and Gao Xingjian, the 2000 winner of the same distinction, will also be among the guests at this year’s edition.

[email protected]

(Photo: Larry D. Moore/ Wikipedia)