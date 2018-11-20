0 °C
Bucharest
Nov 20, 12:42

Court issues sanction against Romanian airplane pilot for endangering passengers

by Ro Insider
Leave a comment

A pilot of the state-owned airline Tarom has been sanctioned in court for endangering passengers when landing at Otopeni Airport despite being told not to, Digi24.ro reported. The incident happened in January 2015.

The pilot decided to land at Otopeni despite the bad weather and reduced visibility. The Aeronautical Authority withdrew his and the co-pilot’s license for 30 days.

The pilot challenged the sanction but the High Court of Justice decided that the Aeronautical Authority was right when asking the pilot not to land. The decision of the High Court is final.

Contacted by Digi24, the pilot said that under no circumstance can it be said that his decision to land would have caused an accident. He also said an injustice was done to him.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now