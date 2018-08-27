Romania’s Court of Auditors announces list of institutions it will check in second half

Romania’s Court of Auditors published for the first time its schedule for the next period and the list of state institutions to be audited in the second half of this year.

The list includes 38 institutions whose accounts will be checked, including the Presidency, Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), the Government’s General Secretariat, the Competition Council and the Bucharest City Hall, local News.ro reported. It also includes state owned lender Eximbank, Bucharest subway operator Metrorex, passenger rail carrier CFR Calatori and power producer Hidroelectrica.

It is for the first time when the Court of Auditors announces its activity schedule and a list of state institutions and companies to be controlled. The institution said this new approach is part of its efforts to improve its activity and communication with the controlled institutions and with the public.

The Court of Auditors verifies how public money is spent by each state institution or state company.

