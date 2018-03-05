Five counties, responsible for 70% of the new employment in Romania

Companies in the capital Bucharest and Cluj, Timis, Arges and Brasov counties generated 82,000 new jobs, namely 70% of the total 118,000 new jobs created in Romania last year, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS), cited by Ziarul Financiar.

Employers in Bucharest hired about 52,800 new people last year, increasing the total number of employees in the capital to 990,000, 6% over the 2016 level. Cluj county was next, with 9,700 new jobs created in 2017, followed by Timis county (6,700), Arges county (6,500) and Brasov county (6,500). Iasi county was next, with some 5,000 new jobs in 2017.

Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Brasov and Iasi are among the most important economic centers in Romania and have attracted many new service centers specialized in IT&C services and outsourcing in recent years. They also have a developed industry. Thus, the demand for new employees in these counties is high and the unemployment rate is very low.

Arges county is an important hub for the automotive industry, centered around the Dacia car plant in Mioveni.

Romanian city, among the best for finding jobs in Europe

[email protected]