Transylvania medieval castle sees high visitor numbers in August

by Ro Insider
The Corvinilor Castle, in western Romania’s Hunedoara, has managed to attract a high number of visitors this August, Digi24.ro reported.

In August, the revenues from ticket sales exceeded RON 1.6 million (EUR 344,086) as the castle welcomed 73,000 visitors. From January and until the end of August, the castle received over 270,000 visitors, and its ticket sales revenue amounted to RON 4.8 million (over EUR 1 million).

Tickets to visit the monument cost RON 30 (EUR 6.4) from May to August, RON 25 (EUR 5.3) in March, April, September and October, and RON 20 (EUR 4.3) from November to January. Various discounts are available for students, senior citizens and groups.

Besides the castle, visitors can also see the Archeology, History and Ethnography Museum and a torture techniques exhibition, both open in the Husarilor Courtyard.

The castle, one of the best preserved medieval monuments in South Eastern Europe, is set to undergo restoration works worth EUR 5 million, financed with EU funds.

