Romanian, on JCI’s Ten Outstanding Young Persons 2018 list

Romanian inventor Cornel Amariei, 23, was included on the Ten Outstanding Young Persons 2018 list by Junior Chamber International (JCI), an international non-profit and non-governmental organization of young people between 18 and 40 years old, with over 170,000 members in 124 countries.

Cornel Amariei is the first Romanian included on such a list by JCI. He received his award at the JCI World Congress in India, at the end of last week.

He is best-known for Lumen, a blind-assisting system that helps the visually impaired to navigate. The system, which combines 3D sensors and advanced electric skin impulse devices, maps the environment in front of its user and informs the brain through electrical impulses. However, he didn’t stop at this and continued to work on e-mobility projects, having applied for over 30 patents in the last two years.

Cornel Amariei began programming at 7 and earned his first medal in an international robotics competition by the time he was 14. He also works as R&D Innovation Manager at Continental Automotive Romania.

(photo source: Facebook / Cornel Amariei)