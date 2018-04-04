Convicts in Romania with sentences under 5 years may serve at home

Convicted people in Romania with sentences under 5 years may serve their convictions at home or during the weekend, in special centers, according to several amendments proposed by the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD).

The amendments were adopted on Tuesday, April 3, by the Chamber of Deputies’ judicial committee, according to local Mediafax.

People convicted to under 5 years of jail time will be able to benefit from the new provisions after serving one fifth of their conviction in jail. The provisions will also apply to people convicted for corruption but don’t apply to people convicted for violent crimes.

Convicts who will serve their sentences at home will wear electronic bracelets.

