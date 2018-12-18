Contractor selected for EUR 14 mln sports complex in Constanta

The Romanian Ministry of Administration’s company dealing with investment projects, the National Investment Company (CNI) signed on December 17, 2018, the contract for the design and construction of a 5,000-seat sports complex in Constanta.

The contractor is a consortium formed by several limited liability companies: Euromateria, Aduro Impex, Conpat Scarl-Delta Con and Research Consorzio Stabile, according to local Adevarul.

The value of the contract is RON 67.9 million (EUR 14 million). The design should be completed within three months and the construction should be ready within another 24 months.

The proposed sports complex will have a ground floor area of 9,820 square meters and a total of 18,500 square meters including its three floors. The works related to this contract will be financed by the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Administration and will be carried out through the National Investment Company. Constanta Municipality will deal with the execution of utilities as well as with a part of the outdoor facilities, to be ready before the sports hall is completed.

[email protected]

(photo source: Facebook / Decebal Fagadau)