Contractor selected for new 34-km segment of Transylvania highway

The national company for road infrastructure management – CNAIR has announced the winner of the contracts for building two subsections of the Transylvania highway totaling 33.9 kilometers.

This highway segment ends at the Bors border crossing point to Hungary.

An association of Romanian companies Trameco, Dumuri Bihor, Drum Asfalt, East Water Drilling and Slovak company Vahostav-SK won the two contracts, which have a total value of over RON 460 million (EUR 98 million), VAT not included.

CNAIR will wait to see if anyone challenges the result of the public tender procedure before signing the contract.

