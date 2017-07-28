Continental Sibiu has new general manager

German car components producer Continental has appointed Oswald Kolb as the new general manager of its subsidiary in Sibiu, Romania.

Kolb started his career at Continental and led the Sibiu factory before, between 2008 and 2014. He then took over the management of the Continental factory in Tianjin, China. He will now return to his old office in Sibiu, replacing Sami Krimi, who will take over as general manager of the Continental Ingolstadt factory in Germany.

Kolb said that the company has grown a lot in the last three years, reaching 3,500 employees. The company plans to expand its production facilities and its engineering center in Sibiu and hire another 1,000 people in the next years.

Continental started its activity in Sibiu in 2003, in close collaboration with the local “Lucian Blaga” university. It grew from 30 to more than 3,500 employees.

