Confident Agency represented the international and exclusive exhibition "Bearing Witness" in Bucharest

Confident Agency has successfully represented in Bucharest the launch of “Bearing Witness”, one the most exclusive and impactful international conflict photography exhibitions. The grand opening coordinated by the Confident team took place in the presence of the two world renowned photographers Mr. Muhammed Muheisen, two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner, and Mr.Howard G. Buffett, the middle son of Warren Buffett, who is Chairman and CEO of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.

The launch event gathered ambassadors, government representatives, entrepreneurs, top management leaders, and media figures in a highly exclusive setting - Ghica Palace Victoria, opened to the public for this special occasion.

The exhibition features a collection of 50 photographs captured for 25 years by the two photographers in war zones like Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, South Sudan, Myanmar (Rohingya crisis), Yemen, and Ukraine and aims to raise awareness and provide a deeper understanding of the human impact of these conflicts.

‘"Bearing Witness’ is a visual journey of moments in time that shows life amid chaos, the destruction, the human misery, and the resilience of those caught in the midst of it. These photographs are never just pictures: they are voices, messages, and testimonies that live forever. We needed a communication partner to understand and to be able to send across the deep message of our international exhibition. The Confident team worked closely with us, coming with custom ideas and solutions for all the stages of the project, supported with high level connections and we could truly feel the value of an engaged senior and resourceful team”, stated Rosanna Wijngaards, Managing director la Everyday Refugees Foundation.

"Bearing Witness is an exhibition that speaks to both the mind and soul, urging us to return to the core values of humanity. Through powerful images depicting the war's impact on innocent lives, this exhibition continues its tour across European capitals. We are deeply honoured to have partnered with Everyday Refugees Foundation", said Mara Gojgar, founder of Confident Agency.

Bearing Witness is on display at Ghica Palace Victoria between September 19th to 26th, open daily from 12:00 to 19:00, with free admission for all visitors.

Bucharest marks the fourth city to host the landmark "Bearing Witness" exhibition, following successful showings in Athens, Amsterdam, and The Hague.

Confident Agency Team:

The event was coordinated by a senior team

Mara Gojgar - founder of Confident Agency & Comms Consultant

Diana Dincă-Lupu - Senior Communications Consultant & Manager of the project

Adelina Toader - Media Relations Manager

Anca Călugăru - Senior Project Executive

Maria Drăgan - Project Assistant

About the Photographers

Muhammed Muheisen is a world-renowned photographer. A two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner, a National Geographic photojournalist and Explorer, founder and chairman of the Dutch non-profit organization Everyday Refugees Foundation, Global Ambassador for Jordan Tourism Board and Canon. Muheisen was named TIME Magazine’s Best Wire Photographer of 2013. Since 2001, he has documented major events around the world and for over a decade and a half, the refugee crises in various parts of the world. In 2023, Muheisen received the prestigious National Geographic Wayfinder Award.

Currently, the documentary ‘Finding the Light’ about Muhammed Muheisen’s life and achievements from the National Geographic documentary series ‘Photographer’ is available on Disney+ and Hulu.

Howard G. Buffett is a photographer, farmer, conservationist, businessman, former elected official, former Sheriff, and Chairman and CEO of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, a private charitable foundation investing in global food security, conflict mitigation, and efforts to counter human trafficking.

Over the years, Howard G. Buffett has been recognized for his leadership and contributions to agriculture, conservation, philanthropy, and journalism, including receiving the highest honors bestowed on a foreign citizen by the governments of Mexico, Colombia, El Salvador, Rwanda, and Ukraine for his work in each country.

About Confident Agency

Present in Bucharest and Barcelona, The CONFIDENT Group is a marketing communication cluster consisting of companies with expertise in the CEE region (Romania, Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia) and Spain.

CONFIDENT's focus is on accommodating international clients in the Romanian market and supporting companies from the CEE region in entering the Western market.

The international expansion of the CONFIDENT Group was driven by the global ambitions of the clients we advise, as well as by our entrepreneurial DNA.

Currently, The CONFIDENT Group consists of two companies: CONFIDENT - Marketing Communications and VENUS FIVE - Photo and Video Production Services.

The CONFIDENT Group has developed expertise in key consumer and B2B industries, including tech, real estate, retail & FMCG, auto & mobility, pharma & medcomms.

CONFIDENT has won several awards for Tech PR and Brand PR campaigns at the PR Award competition, and in 2020, the agency received the Consultancy of the Year distinction.

In its 12 years of presence on the Romanian market, the agency has managed over 50 clients and campaigns. CONFIDENT's portfolio includes brands such as AVIS, BLIK, Bucharest Mall Vitan & Plaza Romania (Anchor Group), CBRE, DSV, Euplatesc.ro, Liberty Galati, Mitsubishi, Mobexpert, Regus, Roche Diagnostics, Signal Iduna, Spaces, Thoughtworks, VTEX, XIAOMI.

