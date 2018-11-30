Confectioners from Romania win gold medals at gastronomy championship in Luxembourg

Romanian confectioners Alexandru Chitic and Ferenc Farkas won gold medals at the the Villeroy & Boch Culinary World Cup held at Expogast, an international gastronomy event that took place in Luxembourg from November 24 to November 28.

Ferenc Farkas, who is a confectioner from Sfântu Gheorghe, a city in central Romania, won a gold medal for a dough representation which included elements from traditional Romanian households in the countryside, such as a carved wooden gate, traditional costumes and the inside of a traditional house, according to photos he posted on Facebook.

“Some 8,000 competitors from 75 countries took part in various categories, in the five competition days. I competed in the dough artistic creation [e.n. section] with a sculpted gate, traditional pots and furniture, carpets and popular wear made of dough. I won a gold medal, and bronze for the planet earth,” he told Agerpres.

Ferenc Farkas has been a confectioner for almost two decades. He has won numerous awards at national and international competitions. He won the first place at the GastroPan bakery, confectionery and food service fair for three consecutive years. He showcased creations such as a dough harp, scenes from various Romanian stories, or a small-scale reproduction of Peleş Castle in Sinaia.

Alexandru Chitic, a pastry chef from Campina, also won a gold medal at the Culinary World Cup held at Expogast. He went into the Artistic Pastry competition with a sculpture representing elements from a coffee shop. He also got a silver medal with team Delice from Campina in the Regional Teams competition.

(Photo source: Expogast, Photo by: Marie De Decker)