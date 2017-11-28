Romania’s Competition Council analyzes joint venture for armored vehicles

Romania’s Competition Council will analyze the operation by which Romania’s defense contractor Romarm and German group Rheinmetall Landsysteme will set up the Romanian Military Vehicle Systems company. Each shareholder will have a 50% stake in the firm.

The Romanian Military Vehicle Systems will aim to develop, manufacture and equip the Romanian Army with the AGILIS 8×8 armored vehicles. However, the company first needs the Competition Council’s approval. Romarm will be represented by its branch Uzina Automecanica Moreni (UAM).

The future TBT 8×8 vehicle is an armored transporter of superior mobility, which will be made available to the Romanian Army and other interested customers. The UAM-Rheinmetall agreement to manufacture TBT 8×8 involves know-how transfer and joint technology development.

