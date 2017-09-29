Competition for Romania’s EU Council Presidency logo opens for entries

The competition for choosing Romania’s EU Council Presidency logo is now open for entries, and will end on November 1, 2017.

Romania’s Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have signed a collaboration protocol earlier this week, for the organization of the „Romania’s EU Council Presidency Logo Competition,” to select the official logo of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, which Romania will assume for six months starting January 1, 2019.

The contest is dedicated exclusively to Romanian high school students and students in the higher education system, and those in the bachelor’s degree program, according to a press release from the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE). A specialized jury will assess the proposals, based on several criteria such as relevance to the competition theme, attractiveness, and originality.

The competition will have two selection stages. A total of 19 proposals will be selected in the first stage, which will be classified based on how many points they got. Then, the 19 proposals will be published on a special Facebook page created by the Ministry of Education, called “Concurs Logo Pres RO 2019”, where the public can vote their favorites.

Those interested can submit projects until October 17, and the winners will be announced on November 1. The big winner will receive a prize of EUR 3,000 and a trip to Brussels. The participants on the second and third places will also get money prizes and trips to Brussels.

More details (in Romanian) can be found here.

The presidency of the Council rotates among the EU member states every six months. During this 6-month period, the presidency chairs meetings at every level in the Council, helping to ensure the continuity of the EU’s work in the Council.

Irina Marica, [email protected]