Romania’s Competition Council: IT suppliers hold the state captive

The authorities become dependent on a single supplier or distributor, especially when buying software developed on demand and medical devices, according to a Competition Council report.

The authorities that purchase software created to meet their needs are often captive to their supplier, which is the only one that can further develop this software. To reduce this dependence, the Competition Council suggests that the authorities also ask for the knowledge transfer, including technical documents and source code.

A similar situation is in the medical sector, where all supplies and spare parts must match the devices owned by the medical units. The Competition Council recommends in this case that the authorities that purchase such medical devices ask for information not only about the technical features but also about the maintenance costs and the price of spare parts.

