Romania’s Competition Council OKs NPL purchase by Deutsche Bank-AnaCap

Romania’s Competition Council cleared the transaction through which an international consortium made of German group Deutsche Bank, London-based investment fund AnaCap Financial Partners and Czech debt recovery firm APS Holding took over a non-performing loan (NPL) portfolio worth some EUR 360 million from local lender Alpha Bank.

The transaction includes the claims and their guarantees as well as real estate assets.

Alpha Bank is the biggest Greek-owned bank in Romania.

Deutsche Bank, AnaCap, APS buy bad loans from Alpha Bank Romania

[email protected]