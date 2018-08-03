28 °C
Bucharest
Aug 03, 12:30

Romania’s Competition Council OKs NPL purchase by Deutsche Bank-AnaCap

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Romania’s Competition Council cleared the transaction through which an international consortium made of German group Deutsche Bank, London-based investment fund AnaCap Financial Partners and Czech debt recovery firm APS Holding took over a non-performing loan (NPL) portfolio worth some EUR 360 million from local lender Alpha Bank.

The transaction includes the claims and their guarantees as well as real estate assets.

Alpha Bank is the biggest Greek-owned bank in Romania.

Deutsche Bank, AnaCap, APS buy bad loans from Alpha Bank Romania

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now