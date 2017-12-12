7 °C
Romania’s Competition Council investigates 25 local banks, leasing firms

by Romania Insider
Romania’s Competition Council has carried out controls at 25 local lenders, non-banking financial institutions and leasing companies, in one of its most complex actions.

The institution investigates a possible exchange of sensitive information on the financial leasing and consumer loan market, as well as a possible coordination of commercial policies by fixing the prices.

The Competition Council has made controls at banks and institutions such as Bancpost, Unicredit Bank, Raiffeisen Bank, Banca Comercială Romana, BRD Sogelease IFN, Raiffeisen Leasing IFN, BCR Fleet Management, BT Operational Leasing and Porsche Mobility.

“We are constantly monitoring this market and we have been preparing the investigation for a long time. An important role was played by the information provided in August by one of the investigated parties, which applied to the leniency program,” Bogdan Chiritoiu, Competition Council president, said.

The leniency program allows companies involved in cartels to get lower penalties for cooperating with the competition authority.

