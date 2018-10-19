Romania’s Competition Council fines gambling operator

Romania’s Competition Council slapped a EUR 50,000 fine on gambling operator Westgate Romania.

Westgate was sanctioned because it didn’t wait to get the Competition Council approval before taking over the Stanleybet betting agency, according to local Ziarul Financiar.

Westgate operates slot machines and video-lottery terminals on the local market. The company also took over the Stanleybet betting agency but had to wait to get the Competitiion Council’s approval for the transaction before starting to operate this new business.

