Romania’s Competition Council approves big deal on construction market

Romania’s Competition Council has approved the takeover of local construction materials producers Macon, Simcor Var, Simbeton and Simterac by German group Xella.

Macon is one of the biggest producers of autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) blocks in Romania and Xella also has an AAC blocks factory in the country.

According to the competition authority, the transaction doesn’t raise any competition issues. The deal amounted to over EUR 60 million, according to sources familiar with the deal, quoted by local media.

German group buys Romanian building material producer

