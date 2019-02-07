Project: Financial compensation for inmates held in improper conditions in RO

Inmates held in improper conditions in Romanian prisons could receive compensations of RON 5 (a little over EUR 1) per day, according to a project of the Justice Ministry presented by Hotnews.ro. The financial compensation would be given to those who did not benefit from the law on early release.

Some 90,000 inmates could benefit from financial compensations, according to Sorin Dumitraşcu, the leader of the Union Federation of the National Administration of Penitentiaries. This would add to over RON 70 million (EUR 14.7 million) to be granted to inmates.

The compensations are calculated beginning with July 24, 2012, when the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) issued a ruling finding that Romanian did not meet the minimum requirements for detention conditions, Hotnews.ro reported. Those who already received compensations for improper detention conditions through decision of local courts or those of ECHR will not be granted other compensations under the new project. The director of the National Administration of Penitentiaries is to set up a commission that will deal with granting the compensations.

Both the new project and the law on early release are meant to solve the overcrowding problem of local prisons. An annual report released by the Council of Europe in 2018 showed that Romania is among 13 European countries whose prisons are overcrowded, with 106 inmates per 100 places available in local jails.

(Photo: Pixabay.com)

