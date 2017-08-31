Companies in Romania hiring apprentices get EUR 245 a month

Companies in Romania that hire apprentices will be reimbursed RON 1,125 (EUR 245) per month for each person for the whole training period, according to a Government amendment from yesterday.

The apprenticeship contract can last 1, 2 or 3 years, depending on the qualification level. The money will be used to pay the apprentices.

At the end of this training period, trainees will also get a certificate. Money for this project come from EU funds as well as national public funds from the unemployment budget.

The Government first approved a draft law on this project at the end of March. The current bill brings some amendments to the training period.

[email protected]