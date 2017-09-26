19 °C
Two companies in Qatar, interested in investing in Romania

by Romania Insider
Moutaz Al-Khayyat, the general manager of the Qatari group Power International Holding, said that the group plans to start a medium-sized investment in Romania.

Qatar Investment Authority, the largest investment fund in Qatar, could later join, he added, reports local Agerpres.

Moutaz Al-Khayyat met with the Romanian minister for the business environment Ilan Laufer in Qatar’s capital Doha yesterday.

Laufer also met with Shaikh Faisal bin Qasim Al-Thani, the president of Al-Faisal Holding, one of the largest groups in Qatar. Al-Thani is also president of the Qatari Business Council. He said that he was close to acquiring a hotel in Romania. He is interested in making an acquisition in Romania the next time he visits, the investor added.

