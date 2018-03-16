Two companies challenge Bucharest’s bus acquisition

German company Mercedes and Turkish group Karsan have challenged the Bucharest City Hall’s tender for buying 400 new buses.

The Bucharest City Hall selected Turkish group Otokar to provide 400 new buses to its public transport company RATB at a price of EUR 250,000 plus VAT apiece.

Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea said the public acquisition law needs to be changed as such challanges block the Bucharesters’ access to modern public transport, local Mediafax reported. She added that some lawyers encourage their clients to challenge such public tenders, acting against the citizens’ interests and damaging the municipality’s image.

[email protected]