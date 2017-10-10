Romanian roads company GM: Foreign companies building highways not used to local soil

Companies from abroad that come to build highways in Romania have experience in public procurement procedures but are not used to the Romanian soil, Stefan Ionita, general director of the National Company for Road Infrastructure (CNAIR), said yesterday.

“I’ve noticed that the foreign companies that build in Romania, although they have experience in public procurement, have problems when they have to effectively work on the soil specific in Romania,” Ionita explained during a TV show, reports local Digi24.

The CNAIR general director said that “there is a difference between an arid soil such as the one in Spain and the specificity of Romanian soil.”

The comments about the soil could refer to many highway projects, where the understructure has slipped or sunk after the highway was inaugurated, causing cracks. This was the case of various segments from the Lugoj-Deva, Sibiu-Orastie or Sebes-Turda highways.

