Romanian car parts producer ups net profit by 45% in the first quarter

by Romania Insider
Compa Sibiu, one of the biggest Romanian-owned car parts producers, increased its turnover by 6% in the first quarter, to RON 200 million (EUR 43 million).

The company’s net profit went up by 45%, to RON 15.5 million (EUR 3.35 million).

The company is controlled by the employees association, which holds 55% of its shares. Norway’s sovereign fund also bought a 2.24% stake in the company last year.

Compa is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization of EUR 45 million.

