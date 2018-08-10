Communication with Romania’s tax agency, exclusively online starting 2019

The National Fiscal Administration Agency (ANAF) has installed self-service systems in 98% of its units and tax inspectors will help taxpayers get familiar with these devices, ANAF announced.

“The best way for taxpayers to get familiar with online services is using them,” ANAF said.

Tax inspectors will help taxpayers in creating accounts in the Virtual Private Space, submitting their tax forms and browsing through the guides and information available on the ANAF website.

Starting 2019, the communication between the Finance Ministry and ANAF and the taxpayers will be carried out exclusively online, ANAF announced.

