Comment: The slow pace of change in Romania

I was talking to a British ex-pat recently. He’s been in Romania for a year and he was telling me that things will develop and change here very quickly now. He meant that the economy is showing real signs of growth and the political system is starting to mature now that corruption is being brought under control (the retiring US Charge d’Affairs said so). My friend assumed that these improvements would drive general change throughout the country during the next few years.

I smiled politely. I’ve been here eight years and have spoken and written a lot of nonsense about imminent change in Romania during that time.

I live in Otopeni where I have been warmly welcomed and am well-known, nodding and exchanging friendly greetings as I walk around town. There are not many Scottish people with poor linguistic skills living in Otopeni and I am easily recognised.

I live in a very nice house with all the modern amenities. Along the street is the near- derelict cottage of an old woman who seems to have lived there all her life. Her health is poor and she is simply unable to maintain the old house and its once-cultivated yard with its bored cow, rampaging chickens and sinister pack of random dogs. We pass each other in the street quite often and while I smile and wish her ‘good day’ she stares at me with a puzzled expression, clearly asking me the question, ‘What on earth are you doing here?’

The first time I left two full bags of cut grass outside the gate I saw her, within twenty minutes, dragging them one by one along the street. She wanted the grass to feed her cow and I realised that we were actually building a mutually sustainable, if silent, relationship.

I try to imagine how much change this lady has seen in the last twenty years in a growing town that was once her village. As many of her neighbours have died or left town their old houses have been replaced by modern multi-level villas with large gardens and drive ways, built by successful people working in Bucharest.

The horses and carts that she grew up with have become German and Korean SUVs thundering around the network of narrow streets. The town’s market has grown immensely, has been covered-in and offers piped elevator music all day long and she finds it almost impossible to find anyone she can talk to about what’s going on.

Change is probably the last thing that she, and millions of people like her, wanted. Change is something that is only discussed in the large cities but Romania still has a lot of villages with a lot of people.

For the old lady massive and fundamental change in her day-to-day, life has happened very quickly. However when we look at the economic and political life of the country we see a very different story. Large parts of the economy remain under the control of the state and the people who ‘manage’ it. The private sector is overwhelming dominated by single shareholder businesses with very narrow interests and objectives, creating an almost closed market place. In the same way the political system, including its ineffective parties, is dominated by a small number of families whose system of patronage virtually prevents any single outsider gaining access.

When considering the possibility of change within the elite structure of Romanian society to a more Western model we have to understand that, actually, turkeys do not vote for Christmas. And, as has been shown, Romanians who want to live in a more western society are free to leave, to live and work in the West. A great many of the country’s smartest people have done so, settling mostly in France, Germany, Spain and the US. Note that the Romanian government has done little to stop them because smart people are trouble makers and usually threaten the status quo.

It is important to realise that no matter what the European Union, the International Monetary Fund and the US State Department expect from Romania in terms of economic, judicial and political reform, Romania will handle whatever change is required in her own, non-western way. And frankly, that is as it should be.

The current Romanian government seems very keen on doing more business with China, notably in the area of important infrastructure development. No matter whether the proposed projects are even started in the coming years, a clear message is being sent to western governments. China does not need Romania to stop being Romania in order for her to be a business partner. In that sense China may seem a more realistic partner.

Now, whenever someone tells me that fundamental change in Romania is just round the corner, my question is ‘why should that be?’

