Comment: Churchill and Romania

Saturday was the 50th anniversary of Sir Winston Churchill’s funeral. This saddens me because my father wanted to take me up to London to watch his funeral, but my mother dissuaded him, on the ground that I was too young. (I was just three). He therefore went alone.

On his last birthday, Churchill said to his daughters: I have achieved much to have achieved nothing at all.

I think this might be the judgment of history.

I have come to believe the very distinguished historians John Charmley and Maurice Cowling were probably right and Great Britain was wrong to go to war with Germany. That was Halifax’s doing, not Churchill’s. But nothing we did or did not do would have saved Poland or Romania, the two countries we guaranteed.

Romanians blame Churchill for the fact that Romania was conquered by Communist Russia. They are quite unfair to do so. The reason they do so is the following episode.

On 9 October 1944, Churchill and Eden met Stalin in the Kremlin, without the Americans, and bargained over how to divide Europe between Britain and the Soviet Union. The bargaining went on all night. Churchill wrote on a scrap of paper that Stalin had a 90 percent “interest” in Romania, Britain a 90 percent “interest” in Greece, both Russia and Britain a 50 percent interest in Yugoslavia. When they got to Italy, Stalin ceded that country to Churchill. In the end, they settled on an 80/20 division of interest between Russia and Britain in Bulgaria and Hungary, and a 50/50 division in Yugoslavia.

In fact, of course, neither Churchill nor Yalta gave Russia anything. She won it by much blood and no-one could have prevented it, except possibly Germany. There was nothing the UK or US could do to stop the USSR treating the countries it had occupied as it pleased. Had the Allies invaded the Balkans, not Sicily, things would have been very different. Had the Allies gone straight for Berlin, instead of liberating Paris, more of Germany would have been democratic. Likewise, the Allies could have liberated Prague but Yalta had no great significance.

The late Tony Judt said in his excellent book ‘Postwar’:

“But Yalta actually mattered little…Nothing was decided at Yalta that had not already been agreed at Teheran or elsewhere. …

..For by then Stalin scarcely needed Western permission to do whatever he wished in Eastern Europe, as the British at least understood perfectly well.”

Judt was another great historian, but here he is merely stating the obvious.

No decision at Yalta could have helped Romania, only Stalin’s good will. This good will or whim allowed Finland to be democratic though allied to the USSR, but this was not a decision at Yalta. The West did begin the Cold War pretty quickly after VE Day. Some historians today argue that the Cold War was an overreaction and about expanding US power, but the US and UK can certainly not be accused of doing nothing.

I have been explaining this, something which should be self-evident, throughout the time I have lived in Romania. I am not sure if anyone was persuaded, but I can never see why Romanians can never see it.

One Romanian who went to university in the USA did however tell me that he did not understand why Romanians, who allied with Germany and were at war with Britain, felt the British had an obligation to them.

If Romanians want someone to blame, they should blame Marshal Antonescu. The wartime Romanian dictator, unlike Mannerheim of Finland, after reconquering the territories taken by Stalin in 1940 went on to occupy land which had always been Russian. The historian Larry Watts believes that Antonescu had little choice, but I disagree. (He is also to blame for the slaughter of somewhere between 280,000 and 380,000 Jews.)

Had Britain been a non-belligerent in the war perhaps Romania might have kept out of it too, so perhaps Romanians should blame Chamberlain for declaring war on Germany in 1939. But I never heard a Romanian make this point. In any case, it is completely unknowable, just an interesting parlour game for dons. Nor, interestingly, have I heard any Romanian say that it would have been better for Romania had Germany won.

After 1945 Churchill wanted a European confederation but did not want the UK to be part of it. Were Churchill alive today I am sure that ending immigration would be his central political theme and he would have been far to the right of UKIP on immigration. In January 1955, a few months before he ceased to be Prime Minister, discussing the forthcoming general election, Churchill told the cabinet that: ‘Keep England white’ would be a good campaign slogan.

By Paul Wood, guest writer