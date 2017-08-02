US-owned call center hires 300 Italian speakers in Romania’s Buzau

Comdata Service, a call center firm providing services in Italian, which is controlled by the American giant Carlyle, is hiring 300 Italian speakers in its unit in Buzau, opened in May.

The new employees will join the company’s more than 3,000 existing employees in Romania. “We want to expand, we are in a process of growth. We don’t target a particular city, but are we thinking about it,” said Fabio Coi, HR manager at Comdata, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The employees will get gross salaries of RON 2,000 (EUR 439) per month, or RON 1,435 (EUR 314.8) in net value, plus various bonuses, according to Fabio Coi.

The call center hired over 800 people in Romania in 2016. It reached a turnover of over EUR 30 million, according to data from Romania’s Finance Ministry.

