Colliers adds office project in Timisoara to managed portfolio

Colliers International, one of the biggest real estate consultancy firms on the local market, will manage the Vox Technology Park office project in Timisoara, developed by Werk Property.

Colliers will thus increase its managed office portfolio by 10% to 280,000 sqm, the company announced.

Vox Technology Park has a leasable area of 26,600 sqm and required an investment of about EUR 30 million. The project offers spaces of up to 3,500 sqm per floor, the largest area available at this moment in Timisoara. It has 280 parking spaces, including several electric car charging stations and bicycle spaces, with a new overground parking to be built this year. The project’s features include biometric access.

Werk Property Group is one of the most important developers in the western part of the country and has been active for many years on the residential segment. Investor Virgil Tornoreanu also owns the Vox FileMaker Solutions software company.

Colliers also manages several big office projects in Bucharest such as The Landmark, The Bridge – phase I, Hermes Business Campus and Green Court.

