28 °C
Bucharest
Aug 27, 23:23

Dam in Northern Romania to be refurbished with EUR 23 mln

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

The Colibita dam in Bistrita-Nasaud county, in Northern Romania, will be refurbished through a EUR 23 million project financed by the European Union, the Waters and Forests Ministry announced on Friday, August 24.

The project would reduce the risk of flooding down stream.

The Colibita lake is located in the Calimani mountains and was created between 1977 and 1991. The Colibita dam has a height of 92 meters and the lake spans over 314 hectares.

In recent years, tourism facilities developed around the lake.

[email protected]

(photo source: Apepaduri.gov.ro)

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now