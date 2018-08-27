Dam in Northern Romania to be refurbished with EUR 23 mln

The Colibita dam in Bistrita-Nasaud county, in Northern Romania, will be refurbished through a EUR 23 million project financed by the European Union, the Waters and Forests Ministry announced on Friday, August 24.

The project would reduce the risk of flooding down stream.

The Colibita lake is located in the Calimani mountains and was created between 1977 and 1991. The Colibita dam has a height of 92 meters and the lake spans over 314 hectares.

In recent years, tourism facilities developed around the lake.

[email protected]

(photo source: Apepaduri.gov.ro)