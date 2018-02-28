Former state secretary named deputy GM of McGuireWoods Romania

Codrin Scutaru, a former state secretary within the Labor Ministry, was promoted to deputy managing director of McGuireWoods Romania, the local subsidiary of US public affairs firm McGuireWoods.

Prior to joining McGuireWoods Romania in 2015, Scutaru served in the Romanian Government for almost 8 years as State Secretary at the Ministry of Labor, Advisor for European Affairs at the same ministry, Advisor for social policy at the Prime Minister’s Office, as well as Advisor to the State Secretary for Education.

He has extensive experience in developing public affairs strategies for a number of clients from various industries, as well as providing strategic counsel on crisis communications, political and business risk assessment.

