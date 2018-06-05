Coca-Cola sees higher profit in Romania

Coca-Cola HBC Romania registered a profit of RON 337.8 million (EUR 72.6 million) last year, the highest in the last ten years, local Profit.ro reported.

Meanwhile, its turnover dropped slightly last year, from RON 2.22 billion in 2016 to RON 2.21 billion in 2017. The company’s number of employees increased to 1,476 in this period.

In March this year, Coca-Cola HBC announced that it appointed Jovan Radosavljevic as new general manager of Coca-Cola HBC Romania. Radosavljevic took over the new position on May 1, replacing Jaak Mikkel, who was appointed general manager of Coca-Cola HBC Poland.

Irina Marica, [email protected]