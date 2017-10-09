Coca-Cola HBC appoints new financial director for Romania

Andreas Pelekanos has taken over as the new financial director of Coca-Cola HBC Romania, the biggest local beverage producer, reports local Ziarul Financiar.

He replaced Dragos Ion, who was promoted as the CFO of Coca-Cola in Nigeria, after working as financial director within Coca-Cola HBC Romania for four years.

Andreas Pelekanos, 46, previously worked as CFO for Coca Cola Bulgaria. He has an experience of over ten years within Coca-Cola HBC. Pelekanos started his career at Coca-Cola Cyprus.

Coca-Cola HBC Romania, the leader of the local beverage market, recorded a turnover of over RON 2.2 billion (almost EUR 500 million) last year, up 5% over the previous year. The company reached the highest level of business since entering the Romanian market in the early 1990s.

