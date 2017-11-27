Coca-Cola Christmas Caravan starts local journey in Bucharest

The famous Coca-Cola Christmas Caravan will begin its local journey on Wednesday, November 29, in Bucharest.

The Caravan will make a first stop in the Hard Rock Cafe parking, in Northern Bucharest, welcoming participants starting 18:00. The event’s program also includes a concert by local artists The Motans & Lidia Buble.

The full program of the Coca-Cola Caravan and its local tour is to be announced soon here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]