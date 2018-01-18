Romania’s roads company suspends highway reception due to nonconformities

CNAIR, the company that manages Romania’s road infrastructure projects, has suspended the reception of the third section of the Sebes – Turda highway due to nonconformities.

The company has agreed with the contractor to have the problems solved within 90 days, CNAIR announced.

During the inspection on site, carried out on January 9, the CNAIR inspectors found that one some segments of the highway section the road surface was not plain and the grip levels were too low. “Too smooth”, “like walking on floor tiles” were the expressions used to describe the road surface during CNAIR’s inspection.

The highway section is 12.5 kilometers long and was built by Italian group Tirrena Scavi. The contract’s value was RON 420.5 million (some EUR 90 million).

The 70-kilometer highway between Sebes and Turda should have been finalized in 2016.

[email protected]