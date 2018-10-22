Safety system unique in Europe to be installed on two dangerous roads in Romania

Romania’s National Company for Road Infrastructure Administration (CNAIR) plans to install roller guardrails on two of the country’s most dangerous roads, namely the DN7 national road on Oltului Valley and the E85 road to Moldova region, local Stirileprotv.ro reported.

The innovative system, which was invented in Korea, is not yet present in Europe, the CNAIR officials saying that they found it on the Internet, the local publication said. Unlike the concrete guardrails, these ones are less dangerous for the cars, as they minimize the impact. The rollers absorb the impact and steer the vehicle back into the traffic.

The Romanian authorities plan to install this system on the middle of the E85 road, but also on the side of the road, in curves or on slopes. On the DN7 road, such guardrails will be installed on the sections with high levels of traffic.

CNAIR representatives can’t tell yet how much it would cost to install such a system, according to Stirileprotv.ro.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(Photo source: Ksiglobal.com.au)