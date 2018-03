Romania’s road infrastructure management company CNAIR has initiated a public tender for repair work on 32 kilometers of the Sun Highway (A2), which connects the capital Bucharest to the Black Sea port of Constanta.

The framework contract has an estimated value of Ron 71 million (EUR 15 million) plus VAT for a period of two years, local News.ro reported.

The deadline for submitting the offers for this contract is April 20 and the deadline for evaluating the offers is August 17.

