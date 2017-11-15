7 °C
Former GM of Romania’s highways company stands trial for abuse of office

by Irina Marica
The National Anticorruption Department (DNA) sent to court Dorin Gavril Debucean, the former general manager of the National Company of Highways and National Roads in Romania (CNADNR) for abuse of office.

The anticorruption prosecutors say that Debucean signed two legal assistance contracts in 2008 without the approval of the Board of Directors or of any specialized structure within CNADNR. Moreover, there was no provision for the possibility of unilateral termination of these contracts.

As a result of the abusive conclusion of the two contracts, CNADNR has suffered a damage of more than RON 8.7 million (EUR 1.8 million), which resulted from the forced execution of the two contracts.

The trial will take place at the Bucharest Tribunal.

Dorin Gavril Debuceanu was previously sent to court by anticorruption prosecutors for committing crimes assimilated to corruption, a case in which he received a final prison sentence of three years and six months.

Irina Marica

