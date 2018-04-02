Romania’s audiovisual watchdog issues EUR 350,000 sanctions in 2017

Romania’s National Audiovisual Council (CNA) issued 46 fines totaling RON 1.5 million (EUR 350,000), in 2017, up from RON 1.1 million in 2016, according to the institution’s annual report.

News channel Romania TV received the biggest sanctions, namely nine fines worth RON 387,000, followed by Realitatea TV with 10 fines totaling RON 250,000 and Kanal D with two fines worth RON 210,000.

Antena 1 TV channel was fined RON 170,000 and Antena 3 – RON 152,000. PRO TV, the biggest TV channel in Romania, only got three fines totaling RON 30,000.

