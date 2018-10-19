Biggest media group in Romania sees slight increase in revenues in Q3

PRO TV, the biggest media company in Romania, recorded net revenues of USD 41.1 million in the third quarter of this year (Q3), up by 1.6% compared to the same period of 2017.

The operation profit before depreciation amortization and impairments (OIBDA) also increased by 2.3%, reaching USD 15.6 million, according to the quarterly report of parent-group Central European Media Enterprises (CME).

Romania is CME’s second-biggest market after Czech Republic. The group also has operations in Bulgaria and Slovakia.

In the first nine months of this year, the group’s revenues in Romania increased by 6.8%, to USD 136.7 million, while the operational profit (OIBDA) went up 13.3%, to USD 58.7 million.

