Western Romania regional hospital should be finalized in December 2023

The regional hospital in Cluj-Napoca should be finalized in December 2023.

The Romanian authorities will submit the file for getting EU funding for this project in November this year, health minister Sorina Pintea announced on Thursday, July 26, Hotnews.ro reported.

The hospital will be built in Floresti, near Cluj-Napoca and will cost EUR 377 million, which covers the building and equipment.

This hospital is one of three such units the PSD-ALDE government promised to build in Romania. A large metropolitan hospital will also be built in Bucharest.

