Cluj will have a metropolitan belt until 2023

by Romania Insider
Cluj-Napoca City Hall will pay EUR 4-5 million for the feasibility study on the city’s future metropolitan belt, which could be inaugurated by 2023, Cluj-Napoca mayor Emil Boc said, reports Monitorulcj.ro.

“We succeeded in unlocking the project of the Cluj metropolitan belt,” Boc added.

The municipality has received the approval of the National Highways Company (CNAIR) to make the feasibility study that the government should have made. The metropolitan belt has a length of 38 kilometers. Some EUR 150 million has been allocated for this project.

