Big city in Romania will have electric buses with Wi-Fi

Cluj-Napoca will become the first city in Romania that will have electric buses with Wi-Fi.

The municipality signed a contract with Polish group Solaris to buy 30 such buses, in July last year. The first 11 buses will reach Cluj-Napoca by the end of April, local Digi24 reported.

The price of such a bus is some EUR 500,000, VAT not included. Some 85% of the acquisition cost of the first 11 buses was covered with funds from the Swiss Government while 15% came from the local budget. The cost for the second phase of the program will be covered from EU and local funds.

The buses have an autonomy of 105 kilometers and a warranty of 5 years.

