Cluj County Council allots EUR 5 mln to close landfill

The Cluj County Council has allotted over EUR 5 million for closing the Pata Rat landfill near Cluj-Napoca.

The money will come from the local authorities as these expenses aren’t eligible for EU financing, Ziare.com reported.

The authorities hope to close the landfill by the end of this year. The Pata Rat landfill is one of the biggest ecological problems in Cluj county. A landslide that occurred in July 2017 caused waste water drain into a nearby stream.

The authorities plan to build a wall to prevent further landslides and protect the Cluj-Napoca ring road.

