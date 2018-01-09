Cluj-based firm pays EUR 4,450 salary to software developers

A local developer of apps, games and websites based in Cluj-Napoca is looking to recruit senior software developers and is willing to pay a monthly gross salary of RON 20,700 (EUR 4,450) plus yearly performance bonuses, reports local Economica.net.

The contract is for a period of 26 months and the selected candidates can also work from home.

The company needs developers to produce a nutrition and training assistant based on Artificial Intelligence. The selected candidates will have to create the Web, Cloud and API platform and the iOS and Android mobile apps.

Software developers are among the best-paid employees in Romania as the competition for candidates is very high.

