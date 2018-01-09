4.5 °C
Bucharest
Jan 09, 18:31

Cluj-based firm pays EUR 4,450 salary to software developers

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

A local developer of apps, games and websites based in Cluj-Napoca is looking to recruit senior software developers and is willing to pay a monthly gross salary of RON 20,700 (EUR 4,450) plus yearly performance bonuses, reports local Economica.net.

The contract is for a period of 26 months and the selected candidates can also work from home.

The company needs developers to produce a nutrition and training assistant based on Artificial Intelligence. The selected candidates will have to create the Web, Cloud and API platform and the iOS and Android mobile apps.

Software developers are among the best-paid employees in Romania as the competition for candidates is very high.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list