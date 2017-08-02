Classical music concert at Romania’s Bran castle this weekend

The Bran Castle, one of the most visited tourist sites in Romania, will host a classical music concert on August 5, starting 20:00. The concert will take place on the Great Lake isle, in the Royal Park.

The concert will see the Kamerata Kronstadt and violinist Răzvan Stoica, conducted by Cristian Oroșanu, perform Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and Mozart’s Divertimientos.

Violonist Răzvan Stoica studied at the Amsterdam Royal Conservatory and has won numerous international awards. He plays a 1729 Antonius Stradivarius violin after winning the first prize at the 2009 Strad Prize competition.

Kamerata Kronstadt is a young chamber orchestra.

Tickets for the event cost RON 80. Further details here.

