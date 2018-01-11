Project: City Halls in Romania to hire disadvantaged youth

City Halls in Romania could be compelled to allot 5% of their jobs to disadvantaged youth, who has no prior work experience, according to a draft project passed by the Government on January 10.

They would be hired for a period of two years, provided that the respective jobs are open. At the end of the 24 months, the work contract is closed, and the job is taken over by other disadvantaged youth.

In order for the measure to be enforced, it also needs to be passed by the Parliament.

“Youth aged 16 to 26, with a work experience of less than 12 months, who are either in the child protection system or have exited it, or have at least one child in care are targeted,” a press release of the Government explained.

The project was initiated by the Work and Social Justice Ministry.

