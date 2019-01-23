Romanian restaurant chain City Grill nears EUR 40 mln in revenues

The largest locally-owned restaurant chain in Romania, City Grill, reported an 11% rise in its sales to EUR 37.7 million in 2018.

It expects a similar 10% expansion to EUR 42 million in 2019.

The main growth driver was the higher number of customers (+10% in 2018), since the value of the average bill remained at around RON 100 (EUR 21.5).

The company plans to invest EUR 3.5 million this year, up from EUR 2.3 million in 2018. Last year, the volume of investments was half the planned one, since the company focused on choosing the best locations although this also meant a slower expansion rate. This year, the company aims to open two restaurants and expand outside Bucharest.

In 2018, City Grill Group also launched its investment program in human resource development to mitigate the effects of the major staff shortage. The main projects in this segment are Academia City Grill, which prepares licensed staff for hospitality industry, as well as the dual education project with Mihai Bravu high school in Bucharest.

City Grill currently has over 1,350 employees, which makes it the largest locally-owned employer in the hospitality industry.

[email protected]

(photo source: City Grill)