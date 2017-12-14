Lender Citi Romania appoints new GM

Ivan Vrhel will become the new general manager of Citi Romania, the local subsidiary of US group Citi. He will replace Tibor Pandi, who will take over as CEO of Citi Thailand after seven years of running Citi Romania.

Ivan Vrhel will also retain his current responsibilities as director of Citi Commercial Bank department, dedicated to small business customers.

Vrhel will be in charge of developing and implementing the bank’s local strategy. He will also coordinate the bank’s relationship with its corporate clients, the public sector, government institutions. He will report to Kevin A. Murray, regional director for Central Europe and CEO of Citi Hungary.

Ivan Vrhel began his career in 2004 as Management Associate at Citi Czech Republic, where he subsequently held a number of management positions. In 2014 he moved to Romania to take over as director of the local Citi Commercial bank.

Citi only works with corporate clients in Romania after selling its retail business to Raiffeisen Bank in 2013.

